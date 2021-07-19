Renegade Sprints invade Chateau

By Matthew Grage

The Mid-American Renegade Sprint Non Wing Traditionals made their second of three scheduled appearances at Chateau Speedway in Lansing Friday Night.

The field put on a caution free night of racing in both of their heats and in Feature.

With five of the top 10 winningest drivers in the various Renegade series on hand it was one of those not on that list that led the way. Scott Brandt of Andover put together back-to-back wins in his heat and feature to capture a sweep on the night. It was Brandt’s second career Chateau feature win as he also scored a win in one of the class’s two visits to the track last season.

He finished ahead of the driver with the most feature wins in the series history, Cam Schafer of St Paul. Schafer who was coming off a win the night before at the Dodge County Fair Thunderbird Open did have a heat win on the night.

Two other classes also put together caution-free main events with the French’s Repair USRA A Mods. Jason Cummins of New Richland captured his third Chateau feature win of 2021 as he led flag to flag for the win. He had one scare about halfway through the race when Ryan Wetzstein of West Concord showed himself beside him in turn four. Jason quickly found another gear and stretched the lead back out to half a straightaway as he drove to the win. Aaron Benson of Clear Lake Iowa came home in third.

Also caution free was the Adams Graphix WISSOTA Street Stocks which saw Zach Elward of Hayfield run down Kory Adams of Stacyville, Iowa and pass him coming out of turn four to the checkers for the win.

With just one yellow coming out in there Feature event Jack Maas of Faribault ended Andrew Eischens run of feature wins. The Taopi driver had run off seven in a row to open the season but had to settle for second this week in the Power 96 WISSOTA Pure Stocks. Bobby Crews of Austin took third.

Skjeveland Sanitation and Roll Off Service WISSOTA Hornets saw the main event checkered flag go to Colin Wittenberg of Hastings who scored his first career Chateau Speedway feature win. It was a rough night for leaders in the race as three different leaders had issues during the course of the 15 lap main event. Daniel Bjonfald of Bloomington and Briand Schott of Red Wing battled it out for the runner-up spot just ahead of Brian Adams of Montgomery. Troy Tuma of Owatonna and Bob Noble of Faribault, who took the heat wins, both fell out of the main event while leading.

For the second show in a row the USRA B Mods had their feature cut five laps for excessive cautions. Matt Brooks of Austin scored his first feature win of the season as he held off Garitt Wytaske of Austin and Hunter Kennedy of St. Ansgar, Iowa for the victory.

One more caution and the Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds would have had their feature cut as well but they managed to get it cleaned up at the end with Kadden Kath of Ellendale scoring the win ahead of brother Kobie Kath of Owatonna. Billy Steinberg of Kasson took third.

Next Friday Night will be a big night at Chateau Speedway as the second class will be enshrined into the Chateau Speedway Hall of Fame.

Entering the Hall of Fame next Friday Night will be 1965 Modified track champion Ron Kester, 1966 Modified track champion Rex Garr, 1973 Late Model track champion Wendell Kuehn, four-time track champion Mike Sorensen of Rochester (WISSOTA Modified 1988, 1989, 1996, and USRA A Mod 2008), three-time WISSOTA Midwest Modified track champion Bryan Hernandez (2002, 2004, 2009), along with Legacy member Ron Ross who spent about 21 years starting in 1959 as a flagman at the track. All are expected to be there with the exception of Rex Garr who passed away four years ago. His wife Elaine and family will be there to accept his name. The induction will take place during intermission.

USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1: 1. 44-Matthew Brooks-Austin [1]; 2. 35JR-Garitt Wytaske-Austin [6]; 3. 02K-Hunter Kennedy-St Ansgar IA [11]; 4. 20S-Kevin Johnson-Austin [5]; 5. 99-Noah Grinstead-Austin [8]; 6. 15-Zach Elward-Hayfield [3]; 7. 22C-Michael Johnson-Austin [10]; 8. 4-Brayten Cisneros-Blooming Prairie [7]; 9. 21-Taylor Ovrebo-Wells [2]; 10. (DNF) 75-Tyson Boge-Orchard, IA [14]; 11. (DNF) 14M-Mike Orozco-Mason City IA [16]; 12. (DNF) 71-Jamie Tapp-Myrtle [13]; 13. (DNF) 45-Cole Lonergan-Dexter [4]; 14. (DNF) 81K-Caleb Korpi-Claremont [9]; 15. (DNF) 7M-Matt Tighe-Austin [12]; 16. (DNS) 3A-Taylor Ausrud-Hayfield

Heat 1: 1. 99-Noah Grinstead [1]; 2. 35JR-Garitt Wytaske [7]; 3. 20S-Kevin Johnson [2]; 4. 44-Matthew Brooks [6]; 5. 4-Brayten Cisneros [5]; 6. 02K-Hunter Kennedy [8]; 7. (DNF) 3A-Taylor Ausrud [4]; 8. (DNS) 14M-Mike Orozco

Heat 2: 1. 15-Zach Elward [1]; 2. 45-Cole Lonergan [3]; 3. 22C-Michael Johnson [6]; 4. 81K-Caleb Korpi [5]; 5. 21-Taylor Ovrebo [7]; 6. 7M-Matt Tighe [4]; 7. 71-Jamie Tapp [2]; 8. 75-Tyson Boge [8]

FRENCH’S REPAIR USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1: 1. 71-Jason Cummins-New Richland [1]; 2. 90-Ryan Wetzstein-West Concord [4]; 3. 24-Aaron Benson-Clear Lake IA [6]; 4. 1-Blake Arndt-Brownsdale [7]; 5. 83-Kylie Kath-Claremont [5]; 6. 77-Jacob Stark-Austin [3]; 7. 1A-Dwaine Hanson-Lakefield [2]; 8. 72-Doug Hillson-Blooming Prairie [8]; 9. OD-Thomas Rolfes-Carpenter IA [13]; 10. (DNF) 51W-JT Wasmund-Pine Island [9]; 11. (DNF) 24S-Charlie Steinberg-Kasson [10]; 12. (DNS) 97-Cole Anderson-LeCenter; 13. (DNS) 15-Chris Loberg-Elma IA

Heat 1: 1. 51W-JT Wasmund [2]; 2. 71-Jason Cummins[4]; 3. 83-Kylie Kath [1]; 4. 1A-Dwaine Hanson [6]; 5. 77-Jacob Stark [3]; 6. 97-Cole Anderson [5]; 7. OD-Thomas Rolfes [7]

Heat 2: 1. 24S-Charlie Steinberg [2]; 2. 24-Aaron Benson [3]; 3. 90-Ryan Wetzstein [4]; 4. 1-Blake Arndt [5]; 5. 72-Doug Hillson [1]; 6. (DNF) 15-Chris Loberg [6]

MID AMERICA RENEGADE SPRINTS – NON-WINGED

A Feature 1: 1. 7B-Scott Brandt-Andover[2]; 2. 54-Cam Schafer-St Paul [4]; 3. 6-Jake Kouba-Minneaolis[3]; 4. 69-Jon Lewerer-Andover[1]; 5. 12-Johnny Parsons III-Owatonna[5]; 6. 87-Mike Mueller-Oak Grove[7]; 7. 99-Bryan Roach-Welch[6]; 8. 73-Zack Nelson-Glencoe[10]; 9. 38S-Allen Stettner-Hastings[9]; 10. 67-Chad Wulff-Bemidji[8]; 11. (DNS) 1-Chuck Schumacher-Waseca

Heat 1: 1. 54-Cam Schafer[1]; 2. 6-Jake Kouba[4]; 3. 12-Johnny Parsons III[3]; 4. 87-Mike Mueller[5]; 5. 67-Chad Wulff[6]; 6. 1-Chuck Schumacher[2]

Heat 2: 1. 7B-Scott Brandt[1]; 2. 69-Jon Lewerer[4]; 3. 99-Bryan Roach[2]; 4. 73-Zack Nelson[5]; 5. 38S-Allen Stettner[3]

POWER 96 WISSOTA PURE STOCK

A Feature 1: 1. 31S-Jack Maas-Faribault [4]; 2. 7X-Andrew Eischens-Taopi [5]; 3. 00-Bobby Crews-Austin [6]; 4. 17-Michael Wick-Faribault [7]; 5. 96-Kyndra Guttormson-Chatfield [9]; 6. 33-Jim Briggs-Waseca [8]; 7. 17P-Jack Paulson-Morristown [3]; 8. (DNF) 44-PJ Duchene-Faribault [2]; 9. (DNF) 75N-Dylan Nirk-Blooming Prairie [1]

Heat 1: 1. 17P-Jack Paulson [2]; 2. 31S-Jack Maas [7]; 3. 44-PJ Duchene [6]; 4. 7X-Andrew Eischens[5]; 5. 75N-Dylan Nirk[1]; 6. 00-Bobby Crews [3]; 7. 17-Michael Wick[9]; 8. 33-Jim Briggs[8]; 9. (DNF) 96-Kyndra Guttormson[4]

ADAMS GRAPHIX WISSOTA STREET STOCK

A Feature 1: 1. 15-Zach Elward-Hayfield [5]; 2. 01-Kory Adams-Stacyville IA[2]; 3. 32-Jason Newkirk-Austin [4]; 4. 16K-Kevin Vogt-Rose Creek [3]; 5. 36-Ross Spitzer-Blooming Prairie [7]; 6. 43-Tony Shaner-Owatonna [1]; 7. 42-Cody Hyatt-Waseca[8]; 8. 99-Greg Lammers-Owatonna [6]; 9. 147-Brent Holland-Glenville [9]

Heat 1: 1. 32-Jason Newkirk [2]; 2. 01-Kory Adams [4]; 3. 43-Tony Shaner [3]; 4. 15-Zach Elward [9]; 5. 16K-Kevin Vogt [8]; 6. 99-Greg Lammers [5]; 7. 36-Ross Spitzer [7]; 8. 42-Cody Hyatt [6]; 9. 147-Brent Holland [1]

SKJEVELAND SANITATION AND ROLL OFF SERVICE WISSOTA HORNET

A Feature 1: 1. 19C-Colin Wittenberg-Hastings [2]; 2. 3D-Daniel Bjonfald [-Bloomington1]; 3. 21S-Brian Schott-Red WIng [8]; 4. 6-Timothy Barnett-Owatonna [10]; 5. 18-Nathan Braaten-Austin [13]; 6. 0-Brian Adams-Montgomery [6]; 7. (DNF) 20K-Zach Korpi-Ellendale [11]; 8. (DNF) 511JR-Maison Poston-Red Wing [12]; 9. (DNF) 16X-Carter Magedanz-Faribault [9]; 10. (DNF) 15-Bo Noble-Faribault[5]; 11. (DNF) 511-Shawn Poston-Red WIng[3]; 12. (DNF) 97X-Josh Winsky-Rochester[7]; 13. (DNF) 20T-Troy Tuma-Owatonna[4]

Heat 1: 1. 15-Bo Noble [2]; 2. 19C-Colin Wittenberg [1]; 3. 511-Shawn Poston [7]; 4. 0-Brian Adams [3]; 5. 16X-Carter Magedanz [4]; 6. 20K-Zach Korpi [6]; 7. 18-Nathan Braaten [5]

Heat 2: 1. 20T-Troy Tuma[1]; 2. 97X-Josh Winsky [2]; 3. 21S-Brian Schott [4]; 4. 3D-Daniel Bjonfald [5]; 5. 6-Timothy Barnett [6]; 6. 511JR-Maison Poston [3]

WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1: 1. 83X-Kadden Kath-Ellendale [6]; 2. 83K-Kobie Kath-Owatonna [4]; 3. 83-Billy Steinberg-Kasson [1]; 4. 24M-Adam Martinson-Blaine [9]; 5. 1M-Josh Mattick-Rose Creek [5]; 6. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr-Austin [16]; 7. G12-Ryan Goergen-Stacyville IA [8]; 8. 44Z-Anton Nelson-Hayfield [11]; 9. 79H-Luke Hainka-Wannamingo [3]; 10. 79-Jeremy Misgen-New Richland [10]; 11. 33-Darryl Hainka-Wannamingo [15]; 12. 61-Tammy Soma Clark-Rochester [7]; 13. 40-Colton Kramer-Pine Island [19]; 14. 86-Noel Hoppe-New Richland [17]; 15. (DNF) 5-Tyler McFarland-New Richland [2]; 16. (DNF) 23B-Britt Olson Jr-New Richland [13]; 17. (DNF) 38-Michael Wytaske-Hartland [14]; 18. (DNF) 66R-Weston Voeltz-Claremont [18]; 19. (DNF) 69-Gary Wilde-Austin [12]

Heat 1: 1. 83X-Kadden Kath [6]; 2. 79H-Luke Hainka [1]; 3. G12-Ryan Goergen [4]; 4. 79-Jeremy Misgen [2]; 5. 23B-Britt Olson Jr [5]; 6. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr [3]; 7. 66R-Weston Voeltz [7]

Heat 2: 1. 24M-Adam Martinson [1]; 2. 83K-Kobie Kath [3]; 3. 83-Billy Steinberg [6]; 4. 44Z-Anton Nelson [2]; 5. 38-Michael Wytaske [5]; 6. 86-Noel Hoppe [4]

Heat 3: 1. 5-Tyler McFarland [1]; 2. 1M-Josh Mattick [5]; 3. 61-Tammy Soma Clark [4]; 4. 69-Gary Wilde [2]; 5. 33-Darryl Hainka [3]; 6. (DNF) 40-Colton Kramer [6]