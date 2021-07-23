‘Regarding Broadway’ closing out CST summer season

“Regarding Broadway,” a tribute to the colorful days of vaudeville, will close out the Cedar Summerstock Theater season with lots of music, skits, humor and dance.

The show opens July 29 and runs through Aug. 1 at the Krapek Family Arts Center at the Cedar River Complex in Osage, the performance venue for the Cedar Summerstock Theater.

The setting is a 1920s theater which soon fills with a production true to the era of vaudeville — a variety show featuring classic Broadway songs (think George Gershwin, Jerome Kern and Irving Berlin), skits, bits, jokes, stories and much more. The show is co-written by Craig Johnson and C Ryan Shipley who have both directed shows for the CST. Shipley is also choreographer for the show; set design is by Robin McIntyre.

CST founder and artistic director Nancy Lee calls the show a production awash with talent from the 20 or so college-aged actors who came to Mitchell County to get summer stock experience. Their talents have been displayed in the season’s other shows, “Seussical,” “Godspell,” and “The Addams Family.” Their stories are also a part of the show, she said, and “about their experiences about being here in Mitchell County.”

The show has another special feature: The first-ever Cedar Arts Fest, held in the atrium of the CRC and in the Mitchell County Historical Society, will greet audiences as they arrive at the theater for each Saturday show. The fest runs from 1-7 p.m. on July 31 and Aug. 7. Theatre-goers are urged to come early to enjoy the art show, free of charge, and sponsored by the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County in partnership with Cedar Summerstock, the CRC and the historical society.

“Regarding Broadway” will be held at 7 p.m. on July 29, 30, 31; and on Aug. 5, 6 and 7; matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 1 and Aug. 8. Tickets can be purchased at: cedarsummerstock.org; or at the door.

Cedar Summerstock Theater, established in 2017, has proven to be a unique and popular musical theater whose troupe is made up of the finest college-aged actors and technical crew from across the U.S. It remains the only known troupe of its kind in the Midwest and has enjoyed a broadening popularity far outside Mitchell County.