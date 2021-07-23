expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

‘Regarding Broadway’ closing out CST summer season

By Daily Herald

Published 5:58 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

“Regarding Broadway,” a tribute to the colorful days of vaudeville, will close out the Cedar Summerstock Theater season with lots of music, skits, humor and dance.

The show opens July 29 and runs through Aug. 1 at the Krapek Family Arts Center at the Cedar River Complex in Osage, the performance venue for the Cedar Summerstock Theater.

The setting is a 1920s theater which soon fills with a production true to the era of vaudeville — a variety show featuring classic Broadway songs (think George Gershwin, Jerome Kern and Irving Berlin), skits, bits, jokes, stories and much more. The show is co-written by Craig Johnson and C Ryan Shipley who have both directed shows for the CST. Shipley is also choreographer for the show; set design is by Robin McIntyre.

CST founder and artistic director Nancy Lee calls the show a production awash with talent from the 20 or so college-aged actors who came to Mitchell County to get summer stock experience. Their talents have been displayed in the season’s other shows, “Seussical,” “Godspell,” and “The Addams Family.” Their stories are also a part of the show, she said, and “about their experiences about being here in Mitchell County.”

The show has another special feature: The first-ever Cedar Arts Fest, held in the atrium of the CRC and in the Mitchell County Historical Society, will greet audiences as they arrive at the theater for each Saturday show. The fest runs from 1-7 p.m. on July 31 and Aug. 7.  Theatre-goers are urged to come early to enjoy the art show, free of charge, and sponsored by the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County in partnership with Cedar Summerstock, the CRC and the historical society.

“Regarding Broadway” will be held at 7 p.m. on July 29, 30, 31; and on Aug. 5, 6 and 7; matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 1 and Aug. 8. Tickets can be purchased at: cedarsummerstock.org; or at the door.

Cedar Summerstock Theater, established in 2017, has proven to be a unique and popular musical theater whose troupe is made up of the finest college-aged actors and technical crew from across the U.S.  It remains the only known troupe of its kind in the Midwest and has enjoyed a broadening popularity far outside Mitchell County.

More News

Just Like Family

Photos: Biking for a cause

‘It’s been quite a ride’

Woman charged as accessory to shooting in southeast Austin

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Mower County

Just Like Family

Mower County

Photos: Biking for a cause

Mower County

‘It’s been quite a ride’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged as accessory to shooting in southeast Austin

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: July 11-17

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with narcotic sales

Albert Lea

A. Lea man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

Albert Lea

EAB Found in Freeborn County

Mower County

In Your Community: Hoeper honored for 20 years with KSMQ

Mower County

In Your Community: Keagan Larson to feature his book of poetry on Thursday

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Mower County

‘Regarding Broadway’ closing out CST summer season

News

Crane collapse causes power outage as temps reach mid-90s

Education

Education Briefs

Mower County

DNR fishing regulations now available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish

News

As smoke dissipates in Minnesota, health experts urge people to stay aware of air quality

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Stolen vehicle recovered after police chase

News

Pelosi says ‘deadly serious’ Jan. 6 probe to go without GOP

Mower County

Mower County deputy recognized for “hat trick” DWI arrests

Mower County

Turning up the heat this weekend

News

Minnesota’s share of opioid settlement could top $300M

News

Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

First 50 of the 100 most-traveled days highlight ongoing traffic safety crisis

Mower County

Bike MS returning to Austin this weekend