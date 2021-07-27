Red Cross has an emergency need for donors

The Red Cross will be holding several blood drives in August to help meet the emergency need for blood donations.

The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.

Included in next month’s blood drive schedule is the Lauren Schwab Memorial Blood Drive on Aug. 5-6 at the Holiday Inn in Austin. The drive honors aspiring nursing student Lauren Schwab, who passed away in 2013 from complications from a pulmonary embolism.

Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate; however, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming local blood drives

Austin

• Aug. 5 – noon to 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn (Lauren Schwab Memorial Blood Drive)

• Aug. 6 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn (Lauren Schwab Memorial Blood Drive)

• Aug. 18 – noon to 6 p.m. at IJ Holton Intermediate School

Dexter

• Aug. 2 – noon to 6 p.m. at the Dexter Fire Department

LeRoy

• Aug. 11 – 1-7 p.m. at the Community Center

Lyle

• Aug. 10 – 1-7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church