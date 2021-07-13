expand
July 14, 2021

Public information meeting rescheduled to July 21

By Daily Herald

Published 5:37 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has rescheduled the public information meeting for the Interstate 90 and 4th Street Interchange project in Austin to Wednesday, July 21 due to the possibility for severe weather.

The meeting was originally slated for today.

MnDOT invites the public to attend a public meeting to hear updates, learn about conceptual design options and provide input for the I-90 and 4th Street Interchange project.

MnDOT plans to replace the bridge beginning in 2023 and has developed three options for the interchange, each with unique characteristics.

The project also includes replacement of the I-90 Cedar River Bridges

Meeting information

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, July 21

Place: Centennial Park, 801 2nd St. SE, Austin

Information: The meeting will be open house style, so people may arrive at any time and review the information, discuss issues with the consultant and MnDOT team and then depart when it suits their schedule.

Virtual option

Those who are unable to attend the meeting will be able to find information on the project website. They are encouraged to participate in the survey and follow up with MnDOT staff if they have any questions or comments.

