expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Post 91 collects opening Sub-State win over Albert Lea

By Eric Johnson

Published 9:58 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

Just about a week ago, Albert Lea Post 52 jumped on Austin Post 91 early and often on the way to a 11-4 win. Things were quite a bit different this time around in the first round of the Sub-State Division 1 Tournament Monday night in Marcusen Park.

Behind the pitching of Zach Bollingberg, Post 91 scored a run in each of the second and third innings before blowing the game open in the fourth with a five-run frame ending in a 8-1 win.

“We came ready to play tonight and played all seven innings,” said head coach Joe Ciola.

Powered by a pair of run-scoring doubles from Dusty Copley and Tanner Murphy, Austin was able to extend a 7-0 lead after four innings and were never really challenged by Albert Lea, who managed to finally plate a run in the fifth inning.

The times Albert Lea did look to finally find a rhythm, they ran themselves out of scoring opportunities paired with strong defensive plays from Austin.

The first big threat came in the top of the fifth when Albert Lea kicked the inning off with three straight singles that included Trevor Ball knocking in the lone Post 52 run. However, Ball was thrown out moments later at second by catcher Cole Walter, who was able to take advantage of Ball over extending himself off second on a passed ball.

The inning came to an end on another heads-up play by Walter, who came up with a juggling catch against the backstop on a pop-fly and then turned to gun down Jack Jellinger, who was trying to tag from first base.

“It was a nice ball game,” Ciola said. “The players responded after a couple tough losses last week and came out with a lot more energy to make things happen.”

Bollingberg was one of four pitchers on the mound against Albert Lea last week and gave up eight runs on eight hits with four walks in that outing. It was a much better result this time as he collected the win going six innings and giving up just one run on seven scattered hits. All of the hits he surrendered were singles.

“Zach did everything we asked of him,” Ciola said. “He showed resilience getting out of trouble. He did a great job tonight.”

Austin will now play the No. 2 seed Rochester A’s at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Marcusen Park.

Albert Lea 000 001 0 — 1  7  3

Austin 011 501 x —  8  11 1

Austin pitching: Zach Bollingberg (W) 6 IP, 7 H, 5 K, 2 BB, 1ER; Cole Walter 1 IP, 2 K.

Austin hitting: Sam Nelson, 2-for-4, RBI; Tony Ciola 0-for-4, HBP; Teyhgan Hovland 2-for-4, 2 R, SB; Dusty Copley 1-for-4, R, RBI; Tanner Murphy 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 2 R; Zach Bollingberg 3-for-3, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBI, SB; Jed Nelson 0-for-2; Jordan Ransom 1-for-4, RBI; Cole Walter 0-for-1, 2 walks.

 

More News

Antetokounmpo caps extraordinary postseason as Finals MVP

Al Batt: Selling the film rights to this column

Letter to the Editor: We need to be building back better

Ask a Trooper: Ensuring vehicle was scrapped

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

First 50 of the 100 most-traveled days highlight ongoing traffic safety crisis

Mower County

Bike MS returning to Austin this weekend

Education

Pacelli shifting to all day preschool

Mower County

2 Austin residents named Outstanding Refugees

Mower County

Outdoor Music Stage adds new variety in 2021

Local Government

Council awards street bid, approves ArtWorks Festival application

Business

Local census effort by KSMQ results in award

Mower County

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program coming to Senior Center

Mower County

In Your Community: County DFL cleans up the shorelines

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Business

Hormel hosts its largest class of summer interns

Albert Lea

Matson named MN American Legion Law Officer of the Year

News

48th annual Amateur Talent Contest Entertains in 2021

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

1 charged with possessing meth, receiving stolen motorcycle

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man who threatened woman with hammer charged Friday

News

Hennepin County ‘doubles down’ on vaccine incentive program

News

Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash

News

Starry stonewort confirmed in Leech Lake

Mower County

Senior Living: Ready to travel again

News

Air quality alert expanded across Minn. over Canadian wildfire smoke

News

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket

Agriculture

Drought stresses Minnesota crops, streams and lawns

News

Charles E. Bliss, 96

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

One arrested after shots fired in Southeast Austin