July 14, 2021

Post 91 can’t keep up with Albert Lea

By Rocky Hulne

Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The Austin Post 91 Legion baseball team started off on the wrong foot as it dropped its second straight game when it lost to Albert Lea Post 52 by a score of 11-4 in Marcusen Park Wednesday.

AL scored 10 runs over the first three innings and Austin (11-4 overall) was never able to get closer than five.

“I think they came ready to play and they did a great job of continuing to play all seven innings of the game,” said head coach Joe Ciola. “They never coasted on the lead.”

Teyghan Hovland went two-for-three with a solo homer for Post 91.

Austin committed four errors in the loss, while AL didn’t commit any miscues.

Post 91 will close its regular season out at Rochester Century Thursday night and will likely host a District Tournament game at Marcusen Park on Monday night.

“It will be important for us to get a playoff mentality and get everyone set up at Century,” Ciola said. “We’re looking forward to having the playoffs here at Marcusen Park.”

AL 523  100  0  –  11  10  0

Austin 100  120  0  –   4  10  4

Austin pitching: Anthony Ciola (L) 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 ER; Zach Bollingberg, 2 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 BB, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 K; Jed Nelson, 2 IP, 2 BBs, 0 R; Cole Walter, 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER,     

Austin hitting: Zach Bollingberg, 0-for-5; Ciola, 0-for-3, HBP; Sam Nelsen, 2-for-4, SB, R; Teyghan Hovland, 2-for-3, HR, RBI, R, HBP; Dustin Copley, 2-for-3, RBI, BB; Tanner Murphy, 1-for-3, R; Jed Nelson, 2-for-3, double, RBI, BB; Bray Klapperick, 0-for-2, BB, HBP; Cole Walter, 1-for-4, RBI; Jaren Steene, BB

