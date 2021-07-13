Post 1216 closes out regular season with a dominant sweep

The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team isn’t close to being done, but the team put some finishing touches on a fantastic regular season when it swept Rochester John Marshall by scores of 11-3 and 19-1 in Marcusen Park Monday.

Austin (12-3 District) will now take four days of practice before it focuses on hosting a District Tournament this weekend. Austin, which opens District play at 10 a.m. in Marcusen Park Saturday, is also guaranteed a spot in the VFW state tournament as it will be the host site in August.

“Yes we’re in the state tournament, but we want to go in there and win the Division. This season’s over and now we start the next one tomorrow,” Austin head coach Dave Lillemon said.

Rochester led the first game 3-1 early on, but Jared Lillemon gave Austin a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when he roped a three-run double over the left fielder’s head. Austin tacked on six more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take control.

“You’ve just gotta keep it simple. I took it the other way and hit the gap,” Jared said.

Jared has given Austin a solid option at shortstop this summer and has also delivered some big hits.

“I think we’re feeling good at the plate and our pitching has done well,” Jared said. “We’re the number two seed and we’re feeling good. I think there is always room for improvement and we’re trying to improve in every area.”

Dave Lillemon said his son’s big hit gave the team some much needed momentum after a slow start.

“We were lethargic. We just weren’t getting after it at the plate and that hit really got us going,” Dave said. “Nick (Robertson) pitched well enough and a couple of pick-offs helped us get out of innings. I was really happy with (Isiah) Conway and he came out really strong.”

JM went through three pitchers in the first inning of the nightcap as Post 1216 stormed out to a 12-0 lead. Austin sent 18 hitters to the plate in the first inning as it ran away with the win.

Rochester 021 000 0 – 3 2 3

Austin 101 360 X – 11 11 2

Austin pitching: Nick Robertson 5 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 3 R, 4 K, HBP; Isiah Conway, 2 IP, 2 H, BB, 1 K

Austin hitting: Sam Oelfke, 0-for-3, HBP, BB, 2 R; Peyton Ransom, 4-for-4, RBI, 3 R; Jared Lillemon, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, BB; Jake Truckenmiller, 1-for-3, BB, RBI, R; Nick Robertson, 0-for-2, RBI; Mac Nelson, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BBs, R; Kody Bloom, 0-for-2, R; Connor Munson, 2-for-3; Isaac Osgood 1-for-3, double, RBI, BB, 2 R; Isaac Stromlund, 0-for-1, R

Rochester 001 0 – 1 2 2

Austin 12 16 0 – 19 15 1

Austin pitching: Jake Truckenmiller, 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 BBs, 1 ER, 2 K, HBP; Munson, 1 2/3 IP, 1 BB, 2 K; Osgood, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K

Austin hitting: Conway, 3-for-4, double, RBI, 3 R, HBP; Ransom, 1-for-3, RBI, 3 R, 2 BBs; Nelson, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, BB, SB, R; Kody Bloom, 2-for-2, double, 2 RBIs, SB, 2 R, 2 BBs; Oelfke, 1-for-1, 2 BBs, 2 R; Cooper Napton, 2-for-3, doubles, 2 RBIs, SB, R; Truckenmiller, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs, HBP, BB, R; Osgood, 1-for-3, BB, R; Stromlund, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Connor Munson, 1-for-1, RBI, 2 R