Police investigating Saturday morning shooting death in Austin

The Austin Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman’s death early Saturday morning.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, Austin police officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday about a woman who had been shot inside a residence on the 100 block of 10th Street NW. Responding officers and EMS personnel provided aid to the woman at the scene and she was then transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin where she later died.

The victim has been taken to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester. She will be identified once the preliminary autopsy and family notifications are complete.

While the investigation of the incident is ongoing, investigators do not believe this was a random incident and do not consider there to be an ongoing danger to the public.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.