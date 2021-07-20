expand
July 21, 2021

Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash

By Associated Press

Published 5:24 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

ELGIN — The pilot of a helicopter has died in a crash in southeaster Minnesota, according to sheriff’s officials.

Corey James Adcock, 40, from Victoria County, Texas was crop dusting Monday afternoon when the chopper blades got caught in some power lines near Elgin, crashed and caught fire, authorities said. Adcock, the only one on board, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Wabasha County sheriff’s officials, accidents like this are rare,  KTTC-TV reported.

“Second one in 23 years, I’m just glad it hadn’t happened more often,” said Chief Deputy Jim Warren.

The crash scene is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Rochester. The Federal Aviation Agency and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

