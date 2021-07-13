expand
July 14, 2021

Photo provided

Physician assistant, nurse practitioner to travel with Mayo Clinic Health System’s mobile health clinic

By Daily Herald

Published 5:40 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Emily Majerus

Lynsi Romportl

Mayo Clinic Health System recently launched its mobile health clinic, a large commercial vehicle featuring two exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and pharmacy services, and telemedicine capabilities. A Mayo Clinic Health System physician assistant and nurse practitioner will join the mobile health clinic team, and they will be available for primary care visits in Blooming Prairie and Kenyon.

Emily Majerus, a Mayo Clinic Health System physician assistant and Lynsi Romportl, D.N.P., a nurse practitioner will be with the mobile health clinic in Blooming Prairie from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday every week. The clinic will be stationed at Fourth Street Southeast, behind Blooming Prairie Ambulance Service.

Appointments can be made by calling Mayo Clinic Health System at 507-433-8758.

 The clinic will also be in Kenyon Monday and Wednesday every other week at 806 Second Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in front of Central Farm Service. Appointments can be made by calling Mayo Clinic Health System at 507-451-1120.



