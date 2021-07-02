expand
Ad Spot
Contests
Community Calendar
Classifieds
Buy Photos
Weather
Services
About Us / Contact Us
Policies / Terms of Use
Send: News tip
Send: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Birthday announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Send: Anniversary announcement
Get Free Daily News Emails!
Subscribe
E-Edition
July 2, 2021
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Spotlight
Progress 2021
Austin Living
Special Sections
You Might Like
4-day Hwy 105 detour for rail crossing repairs begins…
Photos: Chamber Ribbon Cuttings
By
Daily Herald
Email the author
Published 5:38 pm Friday, July 2, 2021
More News
Defending the diamond: Post 1216 shuts down Red Wing
Austin woman charged with theft of over $28K from personal bank account
Remembering the past, looking towards the future
Austin lab finds potential cancer breakthrough
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Local News
Austin woman charged with theft of over $28K from personal bank account
Remembering the past, looking towards the future
Austin lab finds potential cancer breakthrough
Walz celebrates budget as House leaders credit ‘win-wins’
Extra speed patrols to be held throughout month of July
Latest Courts & Crime
Austin woman charged with theft of over $28K from personal bank account
Convictions: June 20-26
Woman scammed out of over $284K
One arrested in connection to dirt bike thefts
3 injured in Tuesday accident
Latest Stories
Defending the diamond: Post 1216 shuts down Red Wing
Austin woman charged with theft of over $28K from personal bank account
Remembering the past, looking towards the future
Austin lab finds potential cancer breakthrough
Walz celebrates budget as House leaders credit ‘win-wins’
Special Section
More special sections
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
Austin woman charged with theft of over $28K from personal bank account
Mower County
Remembering the past, looking towards the future
Health
Austin lab finds potential cancer breakthrough
News
Walz celebrates budget as House leaders credit ‘win-wins’
Mower County
Extra speed patrols to be held throughout month of July
Business
Photos: Chamber Ribbon Cuttings
Lyle
4-day Hwy 105 detour for rail crossing repairs begins July 6
Mower County
Photos: Tacos in the sun
Mower County
Club News
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
Convictions: June 20-26
Education
Education Milestones
News
MN Senate stays in session to review Walz commissioners
Business
Reese elected to CRC’s Board at 28th annual meeting
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
Woman scammed out of over $284K
Mower County
Driven by faith
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
One arrested in connection to dirt bike thefts
News
US adds a solid 850,000 jobs as economy extends its gains
Health
Reported cases of myocarditis in younger men following COVID-19 vaccination are rare Vaccination remains important
News
Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges
News
UPDATE: Minnesota Legislature passes tax bill to finish $52B budget
Mower County
Municipal pool will be closed this weekend
Education
APS board approves 2021-22 budget
Mower County
Police searching for stolen dirt bikes
News
Minnesota lawmakers pass modest police accountability bill
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Spotlight
Obituaries
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Austin Daily Herald