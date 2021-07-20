expand
July 21, 2021

Our opinion: We’re still looking for your featured art

By Daily Herald

Published 5:09 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

In just over three weeks time, we will be sending our Austin Living Magazine to press for September-October.

This issue will have plenty of the stories you’re used to seeing, but it is also the home of our Austin Expression magazine within a magazine. This special publication features local art and prose, which in turn shows just how strong the arts community is in Austin.

The three weeks is important though as there is plenty of time remaining to submit your creations.

For guidelines for how and what to submit, visit: www.austindailyherald.com/2021/06/austin-expression-back-in-its-new-home/.

In short, this is your opportunity to get what you do out in public in the pages of a color magazine. Over the years, we have had a wonderful response, but at the same time we don’t want anybody to be left out.

Remember this is open to photos, painting, poems and short stories — even the medium of sculpture, which can be submitted through a photograph.

Austin and the surrounding area is a creative-rich environment and we love showing off these works. Visit the link above, learn how to submit your work and let us see even more of that Austin Expression creativity.

