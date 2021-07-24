expand
Ad Spot

July 24, 2021

Austin residents Oballa Oballa (right) and Maylary Apolo (pictured with Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Gordon Moore) were named Outstanding Refugees in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Photos provided

Our opinion: Simply outstanding

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, July 24, 2021

Earlier this week, Maylary Apolo and Oballa Oballa were recognized as Outstanding Refugees in a ceremony in St. Paul.

Apolo was this year’s recipient while Oballa received his award one year late because of the COVID-19 pandemic, having been honored in 2020.

Oballa was honored with the Young Leader Award for his leadership of LeadMN, an organization made of student representatives from colleges throughout the state. He is currently serving on the Austin City Council.

Apolo’s recognition was as the 2021 Civic Engagement Award recipient for her work with the Immigrant Law Center.

These are just two more examples of the contributions made by those coming to Minnesota from outside the United States. Both Apolo and Oballa aren’t simply satisfied to just be citizens. They are putting their efforts and experiences forward to ensure a better future for immigrants to come as well as making our community stronger.

In some ways, these awards also recognize the City of Austin and the strength of its diversity. We are many nations, but we are also one people and when it’s all said and done, Austin is all the better for it.

Congratulations Maylary Apolo and Oballa Oballa and thanks for the hard work you do for the betterment of others.

More News

Post 91 playing for Sub State title today

Marvin Repinski: Making sense of keeping a journal

Sen. Gene Dornink: The system is broken

Peggy Keener: Numbers, the tally of my life

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Mower County

Just Like Family

Mower County

Photos: Biking for a cause

Mower County

‘It’s been quite a ride’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged as accessory to shooting in southeast Austin

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: July 11-17

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with narcotic sales

Albert Lea

A. Lea man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

Albert Lea

EAB Found in Freeborn County

Mower County

In Your Community: Hoeper honored for 20 years with KSMQ

Mower County

In Your Community: Keagan Larson to feature his book of poetry on Thursday

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Mower County

‘Regarding Broadway’ closing out CST summer season

News

Crane collapse causes power outage as temps reach mid-90s

Education

Education Briefs

Mower County

DNR fishing regulations now available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish

News

As smoke dissipates in Minnesota, health experts urge people to stay aware of air quality

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Stolen vehicle recovered after police chase

News

Pelosi says ‘deadly serious’ Jan. 6 probe to go without GOP

Mower County

Mower County deputy recognized for “hat trick” DWI arrests

Mower County

Turning up the heat this weekend

News

Minnesota’s share of opioid settlement could top $300M

News

Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

First 50 of the 100 most-traveled days highlight ongoing traffic safety crisis

Mower County

Bike MS returning to Austin this weekend