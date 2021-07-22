expand
July 23, 2021

Mower County Sheriff’s deputy Jamie Meyer is photographed with DPS-OTS Southern Minnesota Law Enforcement Liason Scott McConkey Thursday morning at the Law Enforcement Center. Meyer was presented with the “hat trick” hockey stick in recognition for making three DIW arrests in a 10-hour shift. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

Mower County deputy recognized for “hat trick” DWI arrests

By Mike Stoll

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

Mower County Deputy Sheriff Jamie Meyer was presented on Thursday with a Minnesota Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) “hat trick” hockey stick in recognition for making three DWI arrests during one 10-hour shift on March 27. 

“Three (DWI arrests) in one shift shows a work ethic that says ‘never give up,’ and that’s what Jamie shows,” said DPS-OTS Southern Minnesota Law Enforcement Liaison Scott McConkey, who presented the hockey stick to Meyer Thursday morning at the Mower County Law Enforcement Center.

DPS-OTS Southern Minnesota Law Enforcement Liaison Scott McConkey talks with Mower County Sheriff’s Department deputy Jamie Meyer about the importance of the work to keep impaired drivers off the road. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

Meyer, who has been named a DPS-OTS “DWI All Star” for six years in a row, is a leading DWI enforcement officer who has helped train other law enforcement to spot drivers who are under the influence of drugs and alcohol. This is Meyer’s second “hat trick” hockey stick; his first came from three DWI arrests during a shift on March 27, 2017.

“The support I get from (Mower County Sheriff) Steve (Sandvik) and (Mower County Chief Deputy) Mark (May) to go out and do this is amazing,” Meyer said. “I’m proud to do it.”

“I can’t think of any other aspect of law enforcement that does more to save lives than DWI enforcement,” McConkey said.

