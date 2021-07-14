expand
Ad Spot

July 14, 2021

Monday accident causes temporary power outage

By Mike Stoll

Published 8:21 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Some Austin residents experienced a temporary power outage on Monday after a pickup truck struck a high voltage box.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck left the roadway immediately south of 18th Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest in the southbound lane and struck an Austin Utilities high voltage box at about 11:59 a.m. on Monday. The accident caused a temporary power outage in the immediate area. 

The driver, David Contreras, 18, of Austin told police he lost control of the vehicle when his dog jumped into his lap. Contreras was cited for driving while having a revoked Minnesota driving status. 

No injuries were reported. The damage estimate is at over $1,000.

More News

Breaking news: Police standoff in Austin ends in arrest

Updated: Area under severe thunderstorm watch

Monday accident causes temporary power outage

Jena DeMoss: What is baby-led weaning?

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Breaking news: Police standoff in Austin ends in arrest

Albert Lea

Updated: Area under severe thunderstorm watch

Law Enforcement

Monday accident causes temporary power outage

Education

Comin’ home

News

Uptick in cases but no signs of a surge

Austin Living

Austin Living: Old world charm on the farm

Education

Board hears ESSER III grant spending proposal

Mower County

Physician assistant, nurse practitioner to travel with Mayo Clinic Health System’s mobile health clinic

Mower County

Public information meeting rescheduled to July 21

Law Enforcement

Mower deputy honored as ‘DWI Patrol All-Star’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man gets probation for attempted criminal sexual conduct with a child

News

Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in state waterways

Albert Lea

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on I-90 near Hayward

News

MnDOT prepares for major update on I-494 in south metro area

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Waseca man charged with sexual assault

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: June 27-July 3

News

Infant injured in Tuesday evening accident

News

I-90 and 4th St. interchange project meeting to be held Wednesday

News

Insanity4Humanity teams up with 30 For Freedom to fight human trafficking

Local Government

Sen. Amy Klobuchar tours Hormel Institute

News

Hagedorn announces cancer recurrence

News

MN State Fair, MN Livestock Breeders’ Association offer youth scholarships

Education

APS welcomes new principals

Local Government

Council removes Mueller from HRC