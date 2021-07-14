Monday accident causes temporary power outage

Some Austin residents experienced a temporary power outage on Monday after a pickup truck struck a high voltage box.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck left the roadway immediately south of 18th Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest in the southbound lane and struck an Austin Utilities high voltage box at about 11:59 a.m. on Monday. The accident caused a temporary power outage in the immediate area.

The driver, David Contreras, 18, of Austin told police he lost control of the vehicle when his dog jumped into his lap. Contreras was cited for driving while having a revoked Minnesota driving status.

No injuries were reported. The damage estimate is at over $1,000.