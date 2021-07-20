expand
July 21, 2021

Marcella Marie Fedder, 88

By Daily Herald

Published 12:09 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Marcella Marie Fedder, age 88, passed away July 17, 2021, at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the funeral at 10:00 AM.

Marcy was born to parents William and Gertrude (Stephoni) Bissen in Austin, MN.

In May of 1953, she married Lyle Fedder in Austin the couple made their home in Owatonna.

They had one son Richard. She made her career as a house cleaner, cleaning for many teachers in town. In retirement, she enjoyed babysitting her great-granddaughters. Her hobbies included cross stitching and making quilts, which she presented one to each grandson when they got married, and they still cherish to this day.

Marcy was preceded in death by, husband Lyle, son, Rich; one brother, Vern Bissen.

Survivors include, daughter-in-law, Cindy Fedder; grandsons, Shaun (Shannon) Fedder, Brandon (Jennifer) Fedder, Joshua Fedder; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Cassandra, Shauna, McKenzi, Maya, Cheyenne, Makayla, Blake; great-great-grandson, Harvey.

For more information or to leave and online condolence message go to www.megercares.com

