Man who threatened woman with hammer charged Friday

An Austin man who allegedly threatened a woman with a hammer and smashed the windows of her vehicle made his first appearance on Friday in Mower County District Court.

Aubrey Lee Ushera, 45, has been charged with felony second-degree assault – dangerous weapon, felony first-degree damage to property – value reduced over $1,000, felony violate harassment restraining order within 10 years of first of two previous domestic violence convictions/adjudications, and two counts of felony terroristic threats – reckless disregard risk.

According to the court complaint, police were dispatched at about 4:22 p.m. on Thursday to the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue Northwest on a report of a subject smashing windows and threatening a woman with a hammer. Upon arrival, they made contact with Ushera, who was yelling, had slurred speech, was highly agitated and had blood on his hands. He was taken into custody and made spontaneous statements to the police that included threats towards the female victim, who he claimed stole from him.

Officers observed a gray Chevrolet HHR in the driveway with several dents and all windows shattered out with the exception of the windshield, which was busted. There was blood on the vehicle and a hammer with blood on it was found to the west of the vehicle near the residence.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated to be over $3,000.

Police made contact with the vehicle’s owner, who said Ushera had smashed out the windows and had threatened to kill her and her roommate. She said she was loading things into her car when Ushera approached her vehicle with a hammer in his hand. Ushera told her she had a restraining order against him and proceeded to smash the windows.

The victim’s roommate said he heard her scream and went out to confront Ushera while the victim called 911. He said Ushera was wielding a hammer, told him, “I’m not scared of you,” and threatened to kill him.

An individual staying with Ushera said he observed Ushera drinking before the incident. He also said Ushera believed the woman had broken into his residence and stolen from him while he was in jail.

Police found that the victim had an active harassment restraining order against Ushera.

While at the Mower County Jail, Ushera submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of 0.159.

A review of Ushera’s criminal record shows prior convictions for terroristic threats and fifth-degree assault.

Ushera will appear in court again on July 29.