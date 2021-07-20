expand
At the Minnesota State Capitol, Attorney General Keith Ellison accepts the National Educational Telecommunications Association’s 2021 Public Media Award from Eric Olson, President and CEO of KSMQ Public Television, Austin. The national award is sponsored by NETA and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, based in Washington, D.C. Photo by Elizabeth Nida

Local census effort by KSMQ results in award

By Daily Herald

Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

After hearing stories about Minnesota possibly losing a seat in the United States Congress due to insufficient Census turnout in 2020, KSMQ reached out to Attorney General Keith Ellison, who agreed to serve as spokesperson for a KSMQ media campaign.

The ensuing collaboration turned what began as a local effort into a statewide multimedia production called “Every 1 Counts.” Seen statewide over six months in 2020, the production encouraged participation in the Census especially focusing on reaching immigrant populations in Minnesota.

Besides Ellison, KSMQ Public Television partnered with the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association (IMMA) of Rochester and the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota’s Austin office. KSMQ produced the content in 16 different languages and distributed it via public television stations, school districts, and immigrant affinity groups.

KSMQ Public Television received the award along with co-producers Ellison and IMMA.

