Lioba Smith, 90

Lioba Rosina Smith, 90, of Adams, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Cedar Court Assisted Living in Adams.

Lioba, meaning “love” and named for St. Lioba, was born June 22, 1931 in Johnsburg, Minnesota to John and Mary (Bissen) Thome. She graduated from Adams High School in 1949. Lioba married Donald Smith on October 20, 1958 at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa, and they later divorced.

Lioba was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Family was the foundation of who Lioba was. She instilled in all of her children that love, belonging and family are most important. She had a passion and a skill for cooking and baking. Cooking was her profession and she was the first cook hired at Adam’s Healthcare Center; to this day, they still use some of her recipes. Her cinnamon rolls and potato salad were especially famous among family. Lioba enjoyed spending time with her siblings, playing cards, and going to the “Legion Chicken Fry”. Lioba had a passion for gardening and canning the fruits of her labor. She was also very skillful at sewing and made clothes for her children as well as baby blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She hand-crocheted afghans for every one of her children and grandchildren. Lioba’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the greatest joys of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Thome; siblings, Johanna Thome, Cletus Thome, Wilfred Thome, and Melvin Thome; brothers-in-law, Clifford Hanson and Alfred Hemann, sister-in-law, Lorraine Thome; and ex-husband, Donald Smith.

Lioba is survived by her children: Sherrie (Dave) Delhanty, Donna (Ray) King, Dana (Jim) Mullenbach, Bryan (Lily) Smith, and Kristie (John) Kirtz; grandchildren: Kathy (Jeremy) Sorensen, Tony (Allissa) Delhanty, Michael (Anna) Delhanty, Brett (Nami) King, Amy (Adam) Lorch, Alex (Savannah) King, Sarah King, Brandon (Mollie) Mullenbach, Matthew (Bobbie) Napier, Chase (Kate) Mullenbach, Megan Smith, Andrew Smith, and Ben Kirtz; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters: Bernice Hanson, and Darlene Hemann; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 29th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Antony Arokiyam and Father Martin Schaefer co-officiating. Visitation will be at the Adams Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday morning one hour before the service. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial gifts be designated for Alzheimer’s disease research at Mayo Clinic. Memorials can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905.