July 24, 2021

Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Trump

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, July 24, 2021

Dear Mr. Trump,

I am pleased by a number of your accomplishments.  This includes your brokering of significant agreements among countries in the Middle East and your adjustment of the postal rates that Chinese merchants were paying to export to the United States.  Your most important accomplishment was the initiation of Project Lightspeed, by which three effective vaccines for Covid-19 were developed.  You should be given credit for this.

I suggest that you travel around the country and hold rallies, which you do so well, to encourage Americans to get vaccinated with your vaccines.  You would be preventing the suffering and death that SARS-CoV-2 brings about.  You may even prevent the appearance of a new, deadly variant.  Your leadership produced these vaccines, and you should be thanked.

Thank you for your foresight.

If anybody wants to write to Donald Trump, it’s easy.  Go to https://www.45office.com/info/share-your-thoughts, and there’s a short form to fill out and a space to type your letter.

Sincerely,

Karl Dalager

Austin, MN

