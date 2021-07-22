expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Kepler, Polanco power Twins past AL Central-leading Chicago

By Associated Press

Published 7:00 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

CHICAGO (AP) — Max Kepler homered for a second straight game, Jorge Polanco also went deep, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Wednesday night.

The Twins beat the AL Central leaders for just the fourth time in 16 games. They bounced back after Chicago rallied late to win Tuesday’s game and came out on top after losing five of six.

“We added some runs and never really let it get close,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s a good feeling. We don’t have to let the game get close. We can put the other team away and play a game like we did tonight. That was really, really nice.”

Kepler gave the Twins a 1-0 lead when he led off the third inning by sending a low curve from Chicago starter Dylan Cease (7-6) ringing off the right field foul pole.

“Maybe I just see the ball a little better off him than others,” Kepler said of Cease, whom he also singled off of in the first. “I stayed through that curveball, and I think it’s the first ball I’ve ever hit in my career, anywhere, off the foul pole. So that was special.”

Polanco singled and scored in a two-run fifth. He made it 6-1 in the sixth with a three-run homer into the right-field bullpen against Codi Heuer.

Michael Pineda (4-5) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits, in his first win since May 26. He was 0-3 in his previous four starts.

Cease gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings. The 25-year-old right-hander is 0-3 in his last four starts.

“I wasn’t executing pitches very well early on,” Cease said. “I came out a little slow. I don’t feel like I really started executing very well until about the third. Swing and miss was alright. But it’s one of those, it was an unfortunate game.”

Adam Engel had an RBI single in the third. Andrew Vaughn doubled in a run in the eighth. But the White Sox lost after winning nine of 11.

More News

Photos: Biking for a cause

‘It’s been quite a ride’

Woman charged as accessory to shooting in southeast Austin

Convictions: July 11-17

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Mower County

Photos: Biking for a cause

Mower County

‘It’s been quite a ride’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged as accessory to shooting in southeast Austin

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: July 11-17

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with narcotic sales

Albert Lea

A. Lea man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

Albert Lea

EAB Found in Freeborn County

Mower County

In Your Community: Hoeper honored for 20 years with KSMQ

Mower County

In Your Community: Keagan Larson to feature his book of poetry on Thursday

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Mower County

‘Regarding Broadway’ closing out CST summer season

News

Crane collapse causes power outage as temps reach mid-90s

Education

Education Briefs

Mower County

DNR fishing regulations now available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish

News

As smoke dissipates in Minnesota, health experts urge people to stay aware of air quality

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Stolen vehicle recovered after police chase

News

Pelosi says ‘deadly serious’ Jan. 6 probe to go without GOP

Mower County

Mower County deputy recognized for “hat trick” DWI arrests

Mower County

Turning up the heat this weekend

News

Minnesota’s share of opioid settlement could top $300M

News

Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

First 50 of the 100 most-traveled days highlight ongoing traffic safety crisis

Mower County

Bike MS returning to Austin this weekend

Education

Pacelli shifting to all day preschool