July 21, 2021

Judy Kaye Moen

By Daily Herald

Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

There will be a Celebration of Life for Judy (Braaten) Moen on Friday, July 30th at 2:00p.m. at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery 30456 Mower Freeborn Road, Austin, MN. Pastor Leandra Anderson officiating. There family and friends are invited.

Judy Kaye (Braaten) Moen passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Lake Stevens, WA.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Moen, Son, Eric Moen; Grandson Kyson Moen; step-daughters, Amber Nolan & family; Dana Vander Waal and family; brother David (Mary) Braaten; nephew, Trent (Abbey) and family; Niece, Heidi (Chris) Venem and family; Aunts, Ardith (Ed) Erickson; Phyllis Jensen; Lloyd (Rose) Reimers; Teri Johnston; and numerous cousins.

Judy proceeded in death by her parents, Chester and Naomi Braaten; step-son, Don Moen; grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

