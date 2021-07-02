Jamey Helgeson: Check out our online LIFE merchandise store available now

Visit our online store at www.mybstarkstore.com/lifemowercounty/. We have shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, flannel pants, shorts, duffle bags, coolers and a lot more. Order deadline is Sunday, Aug. 15. If you need help ordering, please contact LIFE Mower County

Support LIFE Mower County in July with the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program

For the month of July 2021, LIFE Mower County will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 reusable red “My Heart” Bag at the Hy-Vee store located at 1307 18th Ave. NW, Austin MN.

Congress introduces the Better Care Better Jobs Act

On June 24, the Better Care Better Jobs Act (S.2210) was introduced in Congress by lead sponsor Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). This bill includes an additional $400 billion in funding for states to expand access to Medicaid home and community-based services and address the workforce issues that have been in crisis for decades.

Upcoming Events

• Tuesday: Red, White and Blue Dance, 6 p.m.

• Wednesday: Virtual Game Night, 6 p.m.

• Thursday: Special Olympics Softball, 6 p.m.

• Friday: Virtual Bingo, 6 p.m.

• Saturday: Minnesota Twins Game at Target Field

• July 13: Bingo, 6 p.m.

• July 14: Virtual Happy Hour, 6 p.m.

• July 15: Special Olympics Bocce, 6 p.m.

• July 16: Virtual 2020 Summer Olympics, 6 p.m.