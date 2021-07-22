expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Jacqueline L. (Jaci) Meyer, 65

By Daily Herald

Published 3:07 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

Jacqueline L. (Jaci) Meyer, 65

Jacqueline L. (Jaci) Meyer, age 65, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Jaci was born in 1955 in Austin, Minnesota to Clayton and Lorraine Meyer. Raised in Austin, she graduated from Pacelli High School in 1974 to attend Macalester College. While in college she worked at the Minneapolis Star and Tribune in the sports department as an assistant to Sid Hartman.

Jaci met her husband Joe Coopet Jr. in 1998 and they married in 1999. Jaci’s family was very important to her. Joe’s family of military friends also became a big part of her life. Jaci was an avid golfer along with her husband Joe, spending time in Scottsdale golfing during the winter.

Jaci retired from State Farm in June 2020 after 42 years with the company. She was “raised” with State Farm as her father was an agent along with three of her brothers. She gave a big part of herself to the company and had a very successful career.

Jaci is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Lorraine. She is survived by her husband Joe, brothers Mike (Sara) Meyer, Greg (Annemarie) Meyer, Tim (Debbie) Meyer, and Jeff (Tammy) Meyer along with nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.

A very special thank you to Jaci’s caregivers, Jose and Aurora Yasis, along with their daughter Ayrin Yasis, who was Jaci’s friend and office manage in her agency. Also thank you to Amy Rich, her hospice nurse from UM Fairview, and Dr. Joe Saccoman, her family doctor from Entira NSP Clinic. Their love and gentleness allowed Jaci to live her last months and days with grace and dignity. The Coopet and Meyer families are forever grateful.

Jaci’s Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, July 27th at 1PM at Wulff Funeral Home in Woodbury for family and Joe and Jaci’s close friends. A reception for all will follow at Stoneridge Golf Club in Stillwater from 3PM to about 7PM. Information can be found on the Wulff Funeral Home website.

The family is requesting no flowers please. Your thoughts and prayers are enough. Jaci was a very generous person and would appreciate “paying it forward” in any way you choose. WULFF 651-738-9615 wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com

More News

A. Lea man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

EAB Found in Freeborn County

In Your Community: Hoeper honored for 20 years with KSMQ

In Your Community: Keagan Larson to feature his book of poetry on Thursday

Albert Lea

A. Lea man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

Albert Lea

EAB Found in Freeborn County

Mower County

In Your Community: Hoeper honored for 20 years with KSMQ

Mower County

In Your Community: Keagan Larson to feature his book of poetry on Thursday

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Mower County

‘Regarding Broadway’ closing out CST summer season

News

Crane collapse causes power outage as temps reach mid-90s

Education

Education Briefs

Mower County

DNR fishing regulations now available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish

News

As smoke dissipates in Minnesota, health experts urge people to stay aware of air quality

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Stolen vehicle recovered after police chase

News

Pelosi says ‘deadly serious’ Jan. 6 probe to go without GOP

Mower County

Mower County deputy recognized for “hat trick” DWI arrests

Mower County

Turning up the heat this weekend

News

Minnesota’s share of opioid settlement could top $300M

News

Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

First 50 of the 100 most-traveled days highlight ongoing traffic safety crisis

Mower County

Bike MS returning to Austin this weekend

Education

Pacelli shifting to all day preschool

Mower County

2 Austin residents named Outstanding Refugees

Mower County

Outdoor Music Stage adds new variety in 2021

Local Government

Council awards street bid, approves ArtWorks Festival application

Business

Local census effort by KSMQ results in award

Mower County

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program coming to Senior Center