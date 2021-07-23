In Your Community: Hoeper honored for 20 years with KSMQ

KSMQ Public Television’s Director–Operations Michele Hoeper of Austin recently celebrated 20 years of employment with the station. A staff luncheon was held earlier this month in her honor, where Michele received a gift from staff members, as well as a commemorative plaque. Michele has served in a variety of roles during her KSMQ career, each with greater responsibility. Presently Michele manages many of the technical processes which keep KSMQ Public Television on the air every day. Photo provided