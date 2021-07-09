Hagedorn announces cancer recurrence

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN1) announced on Wednesday a recurrence of his kidney cancer.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer on Feb. 15, 2019, and has received continued care and immunotherapy at Rochester’s Mayo Clinic. After recently visiting the Mayo Clinic and undergoing several tests, Hagedorn’s doctors confirmed that his cancer has resurfaced.

“The new diagnosis was surprising considering that just 14 weeks ago no cancer was detected,” Hagedorn said in a press release. “But, as every cancer survivor knows, you fight the disease each and every day. Even the best of recoveries present unexpected challenges like I am facing.”

Hagedorn said that despite the recurrence, he would “continue to fight for America and serve the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm.”

“I remain upbeat and view the future as bright,” he said. “Jesus Christ is watching over me. I am fortunate to be receiving medical care from the world’s finest professionals at the Mayo Clinic. My doctors and I are very encouraged by a promising new FDA-approved cure that is available to attack this type of cancer. I am grateful to have the loving support of my wife Jennifer Carnahan, family, friends, colleagues, staff, and constituents.

“Thank you for your encouragement and prayers.”