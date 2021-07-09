Grand Meadow’s Bakken wins clay shooting title

Grand Meadow’s Dillon Bakken recently won the Class 4A High Gun JV Award at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Trapshooting Championships held in Alexandria June 17.

Bakken, a junior, broke 96 out of 100 clay targets, outscoring 167 participants from 25 schools to win the JV Class 4A event. Bakken’s win is the first time GM has received a first place award at the League Trapshooting Championships. In previous years, GM has received a third place award and two fourth place awards. GM has been a member of the League since 2014 and completed the 2021 season with 32 participants.

GMHS Head Coach Greg Lamp said that Dillon’s 2021 season was up and down with consistency being his biggest issue.

The team had to shoot in some difficult weather a few times which was likely responsible for some of Dillon’s low scoring rounds. The weather was perfect for the League Championships and Dillon was shooting very well, scoring 47 out of 50 for his first two rounds,” Lamp said.

For Dillon’s second two rounds, Lamp felt he was shooting a bit fast and was concerned that things could quickly fall apart.

“I’m glad I didn’t say anything to Dillon, as he was crushing the targets.” His timing and mental concentration held, scoring 49 out of 50,” Lamp said.

The League Trapshooting Championships is a nine day event. Teams are divided into one of nine classes based on team size, not the size of the school. Each day of the event has one of nine classes competing. Almost 300 schools sent about 6,500 members to participate over the nine days of the Clay Target League Trapshooting Championships.