George “Shorty” R. Hoppin, Jr., 86

George “Shorty” Ralph Hoppin, Jr., age 86, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his home in Austin. Shorty was born August 11, 1934, in rural Dexter, Minnesota, the son of George, Sr. and Myrtle (Rabine) Hoppin. He attended country school in Dexter and Elkton, Minnesota. George made his living as a farmer and for many years worked for various farmers in the Elkton, Adams, Rose Creek, Dexter, and Austin areas. He enjoyed watching TV, especially westerns, gambling trips, attending tractor pulls, and was an avid sports fan. Above all he loved being with his family. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who was fun to be around.

Survivors include his brothers, Bill (Tamra) Hoppin of Rochester, Minnesota, Doug (Joan) Hoppin of Keizer, OR; sisters, Betty Rabine of Austin, Minnesota, Ruth “Babe” (Dale) Allen of West Concord, MN; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George, Sr. and Myrtle Hoppin; and brother-in-law, Bill Rabine.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Dexter United Methodist Church in Dexter, Minnesota. Interment will be in Grand Meadow Cemetery, Grand Meadow, Minnesota. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.