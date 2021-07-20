expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

First 50 of the 100 most-traveled days highlight ongoing traffic safety crisis

By Daily Herald

Published 6:05 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

During the first 50 of the 100 most-traveled days of the year (Memorial Day-Labor Day), preliminary reports show 76 people have died on Minnesota roads, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety. The 76 traffic fatalities during the first 50 days are the most since 2017.

The initial summer travel fatality figures demonstrate an ongoing traffic safety crisis. Preliminary numbers by the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety show 229 fatalities on Minnesota roads in 2021 compared with 169 this time last year.

“I’m running out of words to describe what is taking place on our roads right now,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “The lack of responsibility some are taking behind the wheel is causing a death toll on our roads that’s hard to comprehend. It’s time for all of us to look in the mirror. It’s time for all of us to take responsibility for our actions. It’s time for all of us to drive smart, slow down, be kind on the road and help everyone get home safely at the end of the day.”

Law enforcement agencies across the state are focusing on slowing down speeding motorists with extra patrols now through July 31. The extra patrols come on the heels of a deadly 2020 where speed-related deaths (122) were the most since 2008 (125).

The Minnesota State Patrol has cited 44,967 motorists for speeding through July 8, including 646 tickets written for speeds of 100 mph or more.

According to DPS-OTS statistics, speed contributes to about one-in-five fatal or serious injury crashes in Minnesota. An average of 89 deaths and 350 serious injuries per year between 2015-2019 have been the results of speeding.

More News

Al Batt: Selling the film rights to this column

Letter to the Editor: We need to be building back better

Ask a Trooper: Ensuring vehicle was scrapped

Our opinion: Drought highlights value of our water

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

First 50 of the 100 most-traveled days highlight ongoing traffic safety crisis

Mower County

Bike MS returning to Austin this weekend

Education

Pacelli shifting to all day preschool

Mower County

2 Austin residents named Outstanding Refugees

Mower County

Outdoor Music Stage adds new variety in 2021

Local Government

Council awards street bid, approves ArtWorks Festival application

Business

Local census effort by KSMQ results in award

Mower County

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program coming to Senior Center

Mower County

In Your Community: County DFL cleans up the shorelines

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Business

Hormel hosts its largest class of summer interns

Albert Lea

Matson named MN American Legion Law Officer of the Year

News

48th annual Amateur Talent Contest Entertains in 2021

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

1 charged with possessing meth, receiving stolen motorcycle

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man who threatened woman with hammer charged Friday

News

Hennepin County ‘doubles down’ on vaccine incentive program

News

Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash

News

Starry stonewort confirmed in Leech Lake

Mower County

Senior Living: Ready to travel again

News

Air quality alert expanded across Minn. over Canadian wildfire smoke

News

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket

Agriculture

Drought stresses Minnesota crops, streams and lawns

News

Charles E. Bliss, 96

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

One arrested after shots fired in Southeast Austin