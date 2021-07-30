expand
July 31, 2021

Farmer’s Market Place to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week

By Daily Herald

Published 6:20 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

The Farmer’s Market Place LLC is looking to celebrate National Farmers Market Week with a couple activities next week.

The week runs from Aug. 1-7.

From 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Farmer John and Jan will be at the market and will be handing out special gifts for the kids — a token they can spend at their favorite vendors. They can also hold on to the tokens and spend them at any time during the 2021 season.

There will also be a scavenger hunt on Monday that will see kids hunting throughout the various booths and vendors that will teach them about the products and produce available.

Those who finish the hunt can turn them in for prizes.

On top of that, Monday’s attendees can sign up for a gift basket from vendors that will be drawn during Thursday’s market.

Speaking of Thursday’s market, Farmers Market Place will have free ice cream cone cupcakes, complete with sprinkles.

Check back to the Farmers Market Place Facebook page at www.facebook.com/farmersmarketplacellc for more information and maybe even the addition of more events.

