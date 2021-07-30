Education Briefs

Upper Iowa University Spring 2021 Graduate

Grand Meadow

Jamie Gehling, Master of Business Administration in Organizational Developmental Emphasis

Minnesota State University Mankato Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Adams

Ashlynn Mandt, High Honor List

Austin

Linnea Byers-Sunde, Honor List

Nena Fox, Honor List

David Garcia Raya, Honor List

Skylar Guzman, Honor List

Katelyn Hansen, High Honor List

Isaac Kenyon, Honor List

Salma Masood, Honor List

Isabel Mattick, High Honor List

Caylee Meier, Honor List

Andrea Murphy, High Honor List

Brownsdale

Katelyn Luthe, High Honor List

Hannah Pike, Honor List

Dexter

Bret Mathews, Honor List

Elkton

Travis Russell, Honor List

Lee Wilson, Honor List

LeRoy

Ashley Norby, High Honor List

Miranda Bergan, High Honor List

Lyle

Kayla Johnson, Honor List

Racine

Aleya Noben, Honor List

Rose Creek

Laura Bottema, Honor List

Thomas Bustad, High Honor List

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Adams

Morgan Hose, Political Science Major

Brittney Ruechel, Psychology Major

Austin

Ava Chesak, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Jordyn McCormack, Therapeutic Recreation Major

Gavin Owens, Accountancy Major

Lyle

Kendal Truckenmiller, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major

Waltham

Madison Arndt, Microbiology Major: Biomedical Concentration

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 2021 spring graduates

Adams

Nicholas Finbraaten, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Eau Claire

Elizabeth Wolterman, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing, Eau Claire

Austin

Lisa Denzer, Education and Human Sciences, Master of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Eau Claire

Dorothy Stevens, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing, Eau Claire

Tyler Tupy, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing, Eau Claire

Grand Meadow

Hattie Voigt, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, biology, Eau Claire

University of Minnesota Twin Cities Spring Dean’s List

Austin

Atziri Amador Torres, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Ivy Arnold, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Trenton Brown, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Connor Byram, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering

Chloe Guttormson, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Emily Hegna, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Vy Hoang, Senior, College of Design

Vy Hoang, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Maia Irvin, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Jenna Krueger, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Kiley Kusick, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Jo-Ann La, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Fayth Nystel, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Morgan Raymond, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering

Emily Sayles, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Kristine Schechinger, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Paiton Schwab, Senior, School of Nursing

Ariana Shapinsky, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

Modeste Zinzindohoue, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Grand Meadow

Andrew Arndorfer, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering

Meghan Eastlee, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

Maxwell Jech, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Michael Stevens, Junior, College of Biological Sciences

LeRoy

Reece Alstat, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Matthew Scaglione, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Jacob Stephens, Junior, College of Liberal Arts