Dianne L. Ludvigsen, 71

July 23, 2021

By Daily Herald

Published 5:25 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

Dianne L. Ludvigsen, age 71, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 22, 2021, surrounded by her family at Mayo Clinic Hospital- Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Dianne was born March 8, 1950, in Austin, Minnesota, to Virgil and Arlene (Ross) Anderley. She grew up in Austin as a cherished older sister who taught her siblings how to drive and play the guitar and ukulele, among other things. Dianne graduated from Pacelli High School and later Austin Area Vocational-Technical School. She was a lifelong member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Dianne was a dedicated rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in the Austin area, retiring in 2009 after 30 years of service.

Dianne’s family was always her focus and her priority. She married John Ludvigsen on April 10, 1981, and together they raised three loving children, Christopher, Amy, and Rebecca. Nothing brought her greater joy than being with her children and grandchildren. She loved supporting them by attending countless ball games, plays, choir concerts, and other activities. She had a giving spirit and was always exceedingly generous to everyone around her.

Survivors include John Ludvigsen, her beloved husband of 40 years; son, Christopher Anderley (Monticello, MN); daughter and son-in-law Rebecca and Jared Koopal (Lyle, MN); grandchildren Anna, Ava, and Alex Anderley and Kirsten, Case, and Chance Koopal; siblings Jerry (Mary) Anderley (Maplewood, MN), David Anderley (Minneapolis, MN), Joan (Michael) Hinks (Shelbyville, IL), Denny (Dottie) Anderley (Austin, MN), Lisa (Ted) Conradt (Lyle, MN), many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Ludvigsen; parents, Virgil and Arlene Anderley; and brother, Robert Anderley.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Dale Tupper officiating. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 27th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary, and will continue on Wednesday morning for one hour prior to Mass, at church.

