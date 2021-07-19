expand
July 21, 2021

Dale Barrows, 60

By Daily Herald

Published 2:11 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

Dale Barrows, 60

Dale Edward Barrows passed away at his home in Adams, MN on July 14th, 2021 at the age of 60. Dale was born at St. Olaf hospital in Austin, MN on March 2nd, 1961 to Stanley and Ethel (Bergene) Barrows. He was baptized and confirmed at Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams, MN. Following his graduation from Southland High School, he farmed while also working at the grain elevator in Elkton, MN. He then went on to work at Hormel in Austin, MN for over 20 years.

Dale enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and gardening. He had a great love for animals, especially his dogs. He also loved to bake and cook and would share these talents with friends and family. Dale treasured his time spent with his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be remembered by his loved ones as a generous soul who was always willing to help others. Dale loved socializing and could easily have a conversation about anything with anyone.

Dale is survived by his step-father Larry Nerison of Adams, MN; sister Cindy (Russ) Chapek of Lake Crystal, MN; brother Gene Barrows of Northfield, MN; brother Loren (Suzi) Nerison of Austin MN and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Dale is preceded in death by his father Stanley Barrows, mother Ethel Nerison, sister Janet Stotts and brother-in-law Gene Stotts.

Per Dale’s wishes, his remains will be donated to Mayo Clinic to further education and research. There will be a celebration of life for Dale on July 25th from 2-5 pm at the home of Larry Nerison in Adams, MN.

