July 21, 2021

Council awards street bid, approves ArtWorks Festival application

By Mike Stoll

Published 5:47 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The Austin City Council voted unanimously in favor of awarding a street extension project bid to Ulland Brothers, Inc. during its regular meeting Monday evening.

The extension will be on 27th Avenue Northwest, which will be adjacent to the new Nu-Tek BioSciences facility. It is part of the development agreement between the City and Nu-Tek’s development group, WSD Construction, Inc.

Ulland Brothers, Inc. came in with the cheaper bid of $159,888.25. Work will be done on curbs and gutters, asphalt paving, drain tile installation and street lighting.

The project will be funded by the Austin Port Authority and Nu-Tek; each entity will pay 50%.

The council unanimously approved a community festival application for the Austin ArtWorks Festival during Monday’s meeting. The approval will permit the purchase of alcohol at downtown restaurants and bars with a special cup and ID wristband that will allow the buyer to carry the alcohol around the festival grounds and downtown area. The application was reviewed and approved by Austin Police Chief David McKichan and Public Works Director Steven Lang.

The council also approved an agreement applying for funding at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission. Nature Center Director Luke Reese said the funds, should they be approved, would go towards paved trails that are accessible for people who have trouble walking on natural surfaces.

