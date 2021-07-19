expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Convictions: July 4-10

By Daily Herald

Published 8:25 am Monday, July 19, 2021

—Matthew Paul Armatis, 40, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must perform 50 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $160 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for 71 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must perform 50 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $75 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Amanda Rae Hernandez, 33, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. She must spend 28 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. She received credit for two days served.

—Reynoldo Bautista Herrera, 36, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Brandon Lee Ingersoll, 36, of Austin was sentenced to 24 days in jail for felony third-degree burglary – steal. He must serve five years of probation, perform 100 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $160 in fines. He received credit for 24 days served.

—Angela Jeanette Leonard, 34, of Albert Lea was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor false name to peace officer. She must follow a few conditions and pay $185 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. She received credit for 46 days served. 

—Brandon James Nisley, 27, of Austin was sentenced to 10 years of probation for felony attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim less than 16 years of age. He must follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 12 months and one day in prison. He received a concurrent sentence of 10 years of probation for felony distribute via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child. He must follow several conditions and pay $50 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 20 months in prison. 

More News

Al Batt: Selling the film rights to this column

Letter to the Editor: We need to be building back better

Ask a Trooper: Ensuring vehicle was scrapped

Our opinion: Drought highlights value of our water

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

First 50 of the 100 most-traveled days highlight ongoing traffic safety crisis

Mower County

Bike MS returning to Austin this weekend

Education

Pacelli shifting to all day preschool

Mower County

2 Austin residents named Outstanding Refugees

Mower County

Outdoor Music Stage adds new variety in 2021

Local Government

Council awards street bid, approves ArtWorks Festival application

Business

Local census effort by KSMQ results in award

Mower County

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program coming to Senior Center

Mower County

In Your Community: County DFL cleans up the shorelines

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Business

Hormel hosts its largest class of summer interns

Albert Lea

Matson named MN American Legion Law Officer of the Year

News

48th annual Amateur Talent Contest Entertains in 2021

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

1 charged with possessing meth, receiving stolen motorcycle

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man who threatened woman with hammer charged Friday

News

Hennepin County ‘doubles down’ on vaccine incentive program

News

Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash

News

Starry stonewort confirmed in Leech Lake

Mower County

Senior Living: Ready to travel again

News

Air quality alert expanded across Minn. over Canadian wildfire smoke

News

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket

Agriculture

Drought stresses Minnesota crops, streams and lawns

News

Charles E. Bliss, 96

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

One arrested after shots fired in Southeast Austin