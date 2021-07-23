expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Convictions: July 11-17

By Daily Herald

Published 6:11 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

—Daniel Paul Clark, 34, of Grand Meadow was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

 —Austin Douglas Kinder, 24, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 15 months in prison.

 —Rogelio Villegas, 45, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must spend 28 days on electronic home monitoring, follow a few conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for two days served.

 

More News

‘It’s been quite a ride’

Woman charged as accessory to shooting in southeast Austin

Convictions: July 11-17

Austin man charged with narcotic sales

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Mower County

‘It’s been quite a ride’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged as accessory to shooting in southeast Austin

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: July 11-17

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with narcotic sales

Albert Lea

A. Lea man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

Albert Lea

EAB Found in Freeborn County

Mower County

In Your Community: Hoeper honored for 20 years with KSMQ

Mower County

In Your Community: Keagan Larson to feature his book of poetry on Thursday

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Mower County

‘Regarding Broadway’ closing out CST summer season

News

Crane collapse causes power outage as temps reach mid-90s

Education

Education Briefs

Mower County

DNR fishing regulations now available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish

News

As smoke dissipates in Minnesota, health experts urge people to stay aware of air quality

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Stolen vehicle recovered after police chase

News

Pelosi says ‘deadly serious’ Jan. 6 probe to go without GOP

Mower County

Mower County deputy recognized for “hat trick” DWI arrests

Mower County

Turning up the heat this weekend

News

Minnesota’s share of opioid settlement could top $300M

News

Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

First 50 of the 100 most-traveled days highlight ongoing traffic safety crisis

Mower County

Bike MS returning to Austin this weekend

Education

Pacelli shifting to all day preschool

Mower County

2 Austin residents named Outstanding Refugees