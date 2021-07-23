expand
July 23, 2021

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

By Daily Herald

Published 5:58 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

Players from Albert Lea, Austin, and Rose Creek  formed six tables for Duplicate Bridge on Tuesday.

First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring; second place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; third place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; fourth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; fifth place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen.

On Wednesday, six tables played. Players came from Austin, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, and Mason City and Northwood, Iowa.

First place, John Liesen and Dave Ring; second place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; third place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fourth place, Carolyne Higgins and Connie Johnson; fifth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and sixth place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher.

