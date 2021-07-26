Cheryl Ann Nagel

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the loss of the heart of our family. Cheryl Nagel, my love, my life, and my soul has left this life behind. Cheryl was a brilliant person that made everyone feel welcome and glad to be around her exciting, warm and gracious personality. She taught everyone she met how to live, be alive, and survive, even though tragedy struck her family down in what should have been the best years of her life. Those who know her understand her grace and courage to stand against those that flout the rules of humanity, kindness, and gentleness. She was a gentle soul that had a daughter Lindsey unjustly taken from her, and then a grandson Rico taken from her. Her heart was broken, but her grace held us together as she fought against the vanity, the profane, and the selfishness of the human condition. Cheryl, Lindsey, and Rico counted for so many people. Cheryl lived the life we all should strive to live, full of wonder, innocence, hope, and finally love…