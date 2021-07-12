expand
July 14, 2021

Chateau Speedway rained out, now looks forward to visit from Mid American Renegade Sprints

By Daily Herald

Published 11:56 am Monday, July 12, 2021

By Matthew Grage

The weather man will tell you it’s been a dry summer and we are still experiencing drought conditions, but you can’t tell by what Mother Nature has done to the 2021 race season at Chateau Speedway. With seven shows in the books so far this season, The track was forced to cancel racing action last weekend because of rain for the fourth time this year. 

As far as the schedule goes, the upcoming week is a big one on the schedule for Chateau Speedway Officials. Along with the regular Friday show, they will also be helping with the 2021 Dodge County Fair Thunderbird Open on Thursday Night. It will be the start of back to back nights for the staff and also for the Mid-American Renegade Sprint Series.  

The Non-Wing Traditional Sprints will headline the Thunderbird Open in Kasson on Thursday Night and then return to Chateau Speedway on Friday night for the second of three appearances at Lansing this season.

The Thunderbird Open at the Dodge County Fair Thursday night was an Open Wheel Show. Along with the MARS Sprints, the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, USRA B Mods, USRA A Mods, and the Drury Outlaw Mini Mods will bring the Fairgrounds Track to life.

When action returns to Lansing on Friday Night the Renegade Sprint Series will be featured along with The Tracks regular 6 classes, WISSOTA Hornets, Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds as well as the USRA A and B Mods. 

 

