Charles R. Nei, 59

Charles Robert Nei, age 59, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at his home in Austin after a very brief cancer diagnosis. He was born on July 16, 1962 in Austin, Minnesota to Clayton and Nettie (Moffit) Nei. Charles graduated from Austin High School and lived his whole life in Austin. Charles worked for various construction and roofing companies in Austin and Rochester. He loved fishing, gardening, and playing disc golf. He also enjoyed listening to country music and watching NASCAR. Charles will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Charles is survived by his sister, Karen Nei; brother, George Nei; niece, Sondra Nei; and three great-nephews, Tyler, Riley, and Kyle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Nettie; sister, Nancy; infant twin brothers; and infant sister.

The funeral service for Charles will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.