July 21, 2021

Charles E. Bliss, 96

By Daily Herald

Published 12:24 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Charles E. Bliss, age 96 of Austin, Minnesota passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of July 20, 2021.

Charles was united in marriage to Gladys Holmquist on December 1, 1979. He was employed at Hormel Foods for 43 years. Charles enjoyed renovating homes for himself and his wife, fishing, pheasant hunting, and traveling. One of his greatest joys was attending the USS Ajax Ships reunion – the ship he served on during WWII. He was a plank owner of the Ajax, which means he was part of the first crew to serve on the ship, and was incredibly proud of that!

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Mildred Bliss; his brother and sister, and his stepson Peter W. Klein.

Charles is survived by wife Gladys Bliss, of Austin; two sons Steven (Kathy) Bliss and Richard (Lorelei) Bliss of Austin; five stepchildren Valerie (Gene) Kruger, Melodee (Dan) Morem, Kim (Jerry) Madson, and Jackie (Dale) Gappa. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild that he loved and adored.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Patrick Ziems officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to the service, at Grace Lutheran Church. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling funeral arrangements.

