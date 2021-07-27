Best of Mower County 2021 Results are in

Inside the Wednesday Herald, look for the Best of Mower County winners and finalist section.

This section is filled with thank yous from our local businesses. For a complete list of winners and finalists, look to pages 6A and 7A of the two-section special supplement. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists!

“Thank you to all the awesome folks who cast their votes. Participants were allowed to vote once per day,” said Publisher Cyrstal Miller. “The contest procured 3,203 nomination votes and 68,170 ballot votes. This was a fun and engaging way to shine the light on all of our wonderful business.”

The nomination round was available on www.austindailyherald.com from April 27, 2021, through May 15, 2021,and narrowed all possible choices to the top five nominees in each category. From there, the ballot was live on our website, June 4, 2021, through July 7, 2021. A print version of the ballot was also printed in the Austin Daily Herald on June 9, 2021. You can look forward to casting your nominations and votes next year starting in April of 2022.

Two lucky winners were randomly drawn, one from the nomination round and one from the voting round. Each winner receives $50 in Chamber Bucks. Those winners are Rebecca Wolterman and Angie Krueger.