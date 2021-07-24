expand
July 24, 2021

Being an adult is weird, unexpected

By Eric Johnson

Published 6:30 am Saturday, July 24, 2021

I’ve often spoken in this avenue of nonsense about the intricacies and pitfalls of being an adult.

It’s a balancing act of purchasing those things you need against walking out of Target with a LEGO set. For the record, I’ve been pretty good about this over the years, though it hasn’t stopped me from walking through the toy aisles and marvelling at the level of toy technology kids have these days.

But I digress.

Over the years, I’ve — and by extension “we’ve — become pretty proficient of living within our means. We pride ourselves on being able to live at the functioning level of “adult” that puts us squarely at the intersection of comfortable.

So much in fact that, should we win the lottery and come into possession of millions there’s a good chance we’re still only buying books.

Yeah, I know … nerds.

We can’t spend extravagantly, but we’re not destitute either. With a little bit of planning and the right amount of saving, we can afford most anything we really want within reason. The four bedroom, three stall garage lake home is a bit out of reach yet, but we’re expecting that previously mentioned lottery win to come through any day now.

By extension of this comfortable theory, a large majority of our furniture has come through the finely honed skill of blind luck. That is to say, the right combination of happening to trip into a furniture store and finding a deal that’s just too good.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far South Dakota, we needed a couch for two people, so we drove to a Sioux Falls store where we found not only a couch at a ridiculous discounted price, but an endtable that we both really liked at yet another discounted price.

Together they were perfect and, paired with the price, amazingly snug.

This has happened a couple times and most recently on a sauntering experience through Ashley Furniture.

Let me lay out the background. We were looking for an area rug. What we came away with was a kitchen table and chairs. That’s a pretty significant shift in purchasing direction.

There are a couple of things we’ve always had in the back of our mind in need of replacing. A kitchen table was one of those, but we’re pretty finicky. That was, until Sunday when the search for an area rug turned into a larger purchase, but lucky for us, the deal fell squarely within our perfectly honed purchasing formula of blind, stupid luck.

It was a marvelous deal, and as we kept walking past the table, we spent more and more attention on it.

I’m not used to this kind of adult behavior. Usually, purchases of this quality or higher require me to stew about it for days, overthink the issue and lay awake while coming up with every problem under the sun that could arise that would throw us into the hole of debt.

But not this time. I was enthusiastic about spending money because the deal was so good. I didn’t even lose sleep over the matter. That’s  left to dreams of looking for videos on YouTube about the Falklands War in the 80s.

Don’t ask. Sometimes … I’m just an enigma.

In the end, we pulled off adulting fairly well I feel, and soon we will have a spiffy new table gracing our dining room which will look great once the cats claim it for a bed.

