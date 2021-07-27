expand
July 29, 2021

Authorities say Red Lake Nation officer shot and killed

By Associated Press

Published 6:47 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

RED LAKE— A Red Lake Nation police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday while responding to a call on the far northern Minnesota reservation, authorities said.

The FBI’s Minneapolis office said on Twitter that the officer with was shot as officers responded to a call at a home. Authorities apprehended a suspected shooter and were investigating, the FBI’s tweet said.

Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki ordered flags lowered to half-staff and shut down non-essential programs “out of respect and honor” for the fallen officer, according to a Facebook post.

The tribe did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

The Red Lake Reservation is in northwest Minnesota, about 160 miles from the Canadian border.

