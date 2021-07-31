expand
July 31, 2021

Austin Post 91 edges out Osseo in final game at state tournament

By Daily Herald

Published 8:51 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

The Austin Post 91 baseball team beat Osseo Post 172 13-12 in eight innings in its final game of pool play at the state tournament in St. Cloud Friday.

Teyghan Hovland hit a pair of homers in the win for Post 91, which was eliminated from bracket play after it finished 1-2 overall in pool play.

Osseo scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh and it appeared to have won the game, but a runner tagged early on a sacrifice fly. Austin went on to score in the top of the eighth.

