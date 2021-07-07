expand
Ad Spot

July 7, 2021

Austin man injured in Monday accident

By Daily Herald

Published 7:45 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021

An Austin man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a one-vehicle accident Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a 2004 Chevy Impala was heading east on Highway 16 in Fillmore County on Monday when it entered the ditch and rolled on its side at about 7:05 a.m. at milepost 239 in Carrollton Township.

Lanesboro Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.

The driver, Phillip James Olson, 27, of Austin was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus-Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident. The report indicates Olson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

More News

Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest loses uncle in police crash

Minnesota pollution regulator resigns before Senate vote

John R. Smith, 62

Charles G. Kloster, 87

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections