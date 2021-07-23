expand
July 23, 2021

Austin man charged with narcotic sales

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:10 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

An Austin man who allegedly sold heroin and methamphetamine to a police informant made his first appearance on Friday in Mower County District Court.

Terry Izeal Heggs, 38, has been charged with two counts of felony third-degree drugs – sale of a narcotic.

According to the court complaint, narcotics detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on June 14 about purchasing heroin from individuals in Austin. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with an audio transmitter and purchase money. Police then monitored him as he went to a location in Austin.

The CRI met with Heggs, who took him to a residence in the 100 block of Second Street Southeast and sold him drugs. The CRI then met with police at a predetermined location and surrendered 3.23 grams of methamphetamine and 0.73 grams of heroin.

A review of Heggs’s criminal record shows prior convictions for stalking, criminal sexual conduct, failing to register as a predatory offender, assault with a dangerous weapon, and drug sales.

Heggs will appear in court again on Aug. 5.

