Arlene M. (Babb) Deick 87, passed away on May 27, 2021, at Yorkshire of Edina in the company of her loving family. Arlene was born on July 3rd, 1933, in Austin, Minnesota. She remained in Austin, attending the Austin Junior College for two years, she then moved to St. Paul, Minnesota to continue her education at Macalester College and graduated as a Physical Therapist. After graduating she returned to Austin, MN where she met Richard Deick. She Married Richard on August 23, 1958, and they had three children. Arlene had a successful career as a Physical Therapist. During retirement she enjoyed spending most of her time with her husband, children and her 6 grandchildren. Arlene is survived by her husband, Richard Deick; their three children, Thomas Deick (Carol), Timothy Deick (Valerie), Jennifer Anderson (Deick) (Christopher); six grandchildren, Rachel Deick, (Ryan) Ashley Martinson (Deick) (Alec), Joshua and Jeremy Deick and Courtney and Tyler Anderson; and her siblings Vicky Houston (Robert) and Allen Babb.

Services will be held at the Church of St. Patrick – Edina, MN Aug 3rd at 11:00am. Lunch will be served following mass in the Mahon Center at 12:00pm. Burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 1:45pm, 7601 34th Ave. S. Minneapolis, MN 55450.

Church of St. Patrick – 6820 St. Patrick’s Lane, Edina MN, 55439. Condolences may be sent to 14879 O’Connell Road, Savage, MN 55378