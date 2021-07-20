expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

The sun is obscured by thick smoke Tuesday, in Duluth. Winds from the north are pushing smoke down from Canadian wildfires. Dan Kraker/MPR News

Air quality alert expanded across Minn. over Canadian wildfire smoke

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

MPR News Staff

Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires has prompted the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to expand an air quality alert originally for northern Minnesota as far south as the Twin Cities region. The current alert expires at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Areas under the alert include Hibbing, International Falls, Roseau, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Brainerd, St. Cloud, Rochester, Mankato, the Twin Cities and the tribal areas of Leech Lake, Red Lake, Fond du Lac, Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux and Prairie Island.

Fine particle levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people who have asthma or other breathing conditions, during this time, the MPCA said. The smoke will remain over the region through Wednesday. when winds push the smoke north and out of Minnesota, the agency said.

Over the weekend, rangers worked to reach campers spread across a vast swath of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness that’s now closed to visitors amid a growing threat from wildfires.

Late Saturday, Superior National Forest officials temporarily closed 12 more Boundary Waters entry points and the lakes, campsites, portages and trails they serve north and northwest of Ely.

Added to a previous closure in place along the international border, the closure area now stretches east nearly to Basswood Lake, west almost to Crane Lake, and south to the Echo Trail.

The area is being cleared of canoeists and hikers as a precaution as wildfires continue to burn unchecked just north of the border, in Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park. The fires were active over the weekend and the ongoing drought is making fire conditions more volatile — adding to the risk Quetico fires may cross into the BWCA.

More News

Al Batt: Selling the film rights to this column

Letter to the Editor: We need to be building back better

Ask a Trooper: Ensuring vehicle was scrapped

Our opinion: Drought highlights value of our water

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

First 50 of the 100 most-traveled days highlight ongoing traffic safety crisis

Mower County

Bike MS returning to Austin this weekend

Education

Pacelli shifting to all day preschool

Mower County

2 Austin residents named Outstanding Refugees

Mower County

Outdoor Music Stage adds new variety in 2021

Local Government

Council awards street bid, approves ArtWorks Festival application

Business

Local census effort by KSMQ results in award

Mower County

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program coming to Senior Center

Mower County

In Your Community: County DFL cleans up the shorelines

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Business

Hormel hosts its largest class of summer interns

Albert Lea

Matson named MN American Legion Law Officer of the Year

News

48th annual Amateur Talent Contest Entertains in 2021

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

1 charged with possessing meth, receiving stolen motorcycle

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man who threatened woman with hammer charged Friday

News

Hennepin County ‘doubles down’ on vaccine incentive program

News

Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash

News

Starry stonewort confirmed in Leech Lake

Mower County

Senior Living: Ready to travel again

News

Air quality alert expanded across Minn. over Canadian wildfire smoke

News

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket

Agriculture

Drought stresses Minnesota crops, streams and lawns

News

Charles E. Bliss, 96

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

One arrested after shots fired in Southeast Austin