Any softball players who are starting to slow down, but still want to play have an opportunity to do just that in the Rochester Senior Softball league, where there is a winter and summer league for players who are 50 and older.

The league currently doesn’t have any players from Austin in it, but Robert Adams is hoping that he can get some players from town to give it a try.

“Southern Minnesota has some of the best Senior players in the USA,” Adams said. “We enjoy playing against players from the Minneapolis area and other areas in the state and Wisconsin.

Adams is an 84-year old Korean War Vet who wants the league to help seniors stay active.

To learn more about the league or sign up, visit the Rochester Senior Softball website at rochmnss.com/registration-waiver.